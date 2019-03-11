Collaboration key to the Success of Blockchain Use cases: Lucia Real Martin, ACCA

Blockchain, as a technology, is set to disrupt the way accounting is done globally and is changing the way financial professionals around the world are adding value.

In this interview, Lucia Real Martin, Director Emerging Markets, ACCA, shares her thoughts on the Blockchain adoption and its potential in the Banking and financial service industry.

According to her, the rate of implementation has not that been as fast as earlier it was predicted to be, though the technology in itself has enormous possibilities.

Martin also emphasized the need for tighter collaboration between technologists and financial professions. “This will improve aspects such as transparency, ethics and regulatory that are built into the technology framework which will help Blockchain going forward,” she added.

ACCA has played a critical role in helping financial institutes in acquiring technology skills over a period of time. The association’s training and skills programs now focus on building qualification around emerging technologies like cloud and Digital.

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is the global body for professional accountants.