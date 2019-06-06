App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cloudera announces CEO transition

Martin Cole, Chairman of the Board, appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer.

Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, announced that Tom Reilly will retire as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective July 31, 2019.

The Board has appointed Martin Cole, Chairman of the Board, as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective at the end of Reilly's transition. Cole will work withReilly in the meantime to help ensure a smooth transition and to lead the Company's executive team while the Board conducts a search for a permanent CEO.

The Board has appointed a committee consisting of board members Peter Fenton, Kim Hammonds, Michael Stankey and Cole to work with a leading executive recruiting firm to conduct the search for Cloudera's next CEO.

Cole has served as a director on the Cloudera Board of Directors since 2014 and as Chairman of the Board since 2018. Prior to retiring from Accenture in 2014, he served as the Chief Executive of the Technology Group.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 07:33 pm

