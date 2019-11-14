App
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 08:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ClearTax launches GST e-learning course for enterprises and tax practitioners

The company has created the course content in collaboration with indirect tax experts having 30+ years of experience.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ClearTax, a Tax & Investing platform, launched an e-learning certificate course on the 'New GST return filing mechanism '. The objective of the course is to educate and create an understanding about the basics of GST and the proposed new GST Return Filing system to help Enterprises Tax Practitioners smoothly transit to the new filing process.

The company has created the course content in collaboration with indirect tax experts having 30+ years of experience and has partnered with e-learning portal Udemy for distribution of course material through their online learning resources.

The course content includes foundations of how the new GST return forms work, including RET 1/2/3 with applicability, comparison of Old and New GST filing procedure, understanding the complete filing process (including amendments), complete analysis of ANX-1, ANX-2, RET-1, RET-2 (Sahaj), RET-3 (Sugam), understanding how GSTN matching tool works, including live case studies to support understanding.

Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO, ClearTax, said, "We are on a mission to simplify the new GST return filing mechanism and make India tax compliant and we are delighted to come up with India's most sought after e-learning course on New GST return filing system to help the industry cope with the undergoing rapid transformation with the overall GST roadmap. Businesses are expected to be hit with cash-flow problems in the first phase of the new GST Return filing system which is due to be launched soon. The new GST Return filing system proposes that businesses can claim input credit only after their suppliers upload sales invoices. This course will provide direct access to high-quality online learning content created by ClearTax experts to prepare them for a smooth transition to the new GST Return Filing system."

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 08:59 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

