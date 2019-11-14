ClearTax launches GST e-learning course for enterprises and tax practitioners

ClearTax, a Tax & Investing platform, launched an e-learning certificate course on the 'New GST return filing mechanism '. The objective of the course is to educate and create an understanding about the basics of GST and the proposed new GST Return Filing system to help Enterprises Tax Practitioners smoothly transit to the new filing process.

The company has created the course content in collaboration with indirect tax experts having 30+ years of experience and has partnered with e-learning portal Udemy for distribution of course material through their online learning resources.

The course content includes foundations of how the new GST return forms work, including RET 1/2/3 with applicability, comparison of Old and New GST filing procedure, understanding the complete filing process (including amendments), complete analysis of ANX-1, ANX-2, RET-1, RET-2 (Sahaj), RET-3 (Sugam), understanding how GSTN matching tool works, including live case studies to support understanding.