Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chinese tech giant Tencent's cloud service set to enter Indian market

Initially, Tencent will offer video and live-streaming products to attract users.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tencent, the Chinese technology giant, is about to bring its cloud service - Tencent Cloud - to India. In a market, which is currently filled by various Chinese and American companies, Tencent Cloud will be another tech giant competing in the cloud computing genre. Initially, Tencent will offer video and live-streaming products to attract users.

“Almost every video and live-streaming start-up in India today spends a good chunk of its monthly budget on server costs and mostly they are with AWS. Tencent is positioning itself as a much cheaper alternative, with a specific focus,” an insider source told The Economic Times.

As per the source, Tencent is seeking two solutions to its potential customer, one will be Tencent Cloud LVB (live video broadcasting) and the other is Tencent Cloud for VOD (video on demand).

So far, the company has not disclosed the schedule for its launch. However, the research and analysis team of the company is working relentlessly to gather information about the market trends and the overall crowd. As per reports it also intends to grow in Malaysia and Thailand.

Perhaps the best entry point in Indian market would be acquiring video companies. Being world’s largest gaming company could give it an advantage as the gaming community in India will be keen on it. However, it’ll be a difficult job for Tencent to get into the Indian market as Alibaba has already closed deals with AWS, Google and Azure.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 09:59 pm

