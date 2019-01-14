CES 2019 roundup: A car with legs, crash-proof tech & an EV that can do 360 km on a charge

CES 2019 was a busy event as top brands worldwide unveiled one jaw-dropping concept after another. While most ideas were little more than elaborate illustrations, some concepts seemed quite close to reality.

Now that CES 2019 is over, here is a look back at the best automobile showcases in the show:

1. The real all-terrain vehicle by Hyundai

Most of the car manufacturers at CES are at the pinnacle of automobile technology, no doubt. But Hyundai sought to redefine the concept of a car, by introducing the Elevate. By replacing the conventional four wheels with robotic legs, Hyundai’s concept gave rise to the possibility of a true and literal All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in the future.

2. Bell took off from the roads

More of an underdog than a competitor, Bell took the matter in its own hands when it came up with a 6-rotor, Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft. Taking the form of what is essentially a human-sized drone, the Bell Nexus became the answer to the growing problem of road traffic and put Bell high on the list of most-anticipated manufacturers.

3. Nissan made us crash-proof

Well not wholly crash-proof, but unless you’re an ignorant chap who doesn’t trust technology, Nissan’s I2V concept could potentially eliminate the risk of a blind crash. Invisible to Visible, or I2V as it is termed, deals with scanning the surrounding, and using satellite data, to give you a 3D hologram of small things, (blind corners, crossing pedestrians or other road hazards) which could otherwise hinder your driving.

4. Honda lets heavy-duty drivers take a back seat

Coming up with the concept of an “Autonomous Work Vehicle” or AWV, Honda sought to ease the efforts of heavy-duty vehicle operators, like miners or quarry truckers. The AWV is based on Honda’s tried and tested ATV chassis, with a four-wheel drive system capable of accessing hard-to-reach spots. If this kicks off well, the AWVs could also be added to the ranks of EMTs (Emergency Medical Transport), loads carriers, and armed forces for defence and rescue operations.

5. Nissan Leaf e+ boasts segment-leading mileage

Nissan once again stepped up to the challenge of Electric Vehicles, and amped up their already successful Leaf, to give it a never heard before mileage powered by a mighty 160kW motor which pumps out 210 PS of eco-friendly power. The Leaf e+ can go over 360 km in a single charge. That’s not to mention the 100 kW charger that comes along with it, that can charge the car to 80% in an hour. Seriously eco-friendly!