Capgemini rejigs top level management

France-based technology services company Capgemini on Wednesday said it has made several top level appointments, including Asia Pacific unit head and business services top boss.

Aruna Jayanthi, earlier head of Capgemini’s business services unit, will now be the Managing Director of Asia Pacific and Latin America businesses. Jayanthi reports to Aiman Ezzat, the group's Chief Operating Officer, and will remain a member of the group executive committee, the company said in a statement.

She joined Capgemini in early 2000. Jayanthi has previously been the head of Capgemini in India, where she managed operations of all business units covering consulting, technology and outsourcing services in the country.

During her tenure, between 2011 and 2015, there was a significant increase in Indian integration, performance and capabilities, with headcount rising from 32,000 to 85,000.

Prior to this, she was the Global Delivery Officer for Outsourcing Services at Capgemini

Jayanthi will be replaced by Anis Chenchah, who has now been appointed CEO, Business Services Global Business Line, and would report to Thierry Delaporte, Group Chief Operating Officer. He will join the group executive committee.

Chenchah has been with Capgemini for over 12 years and has previously served as Managing Director - Financial Services France; Vice President - Financial Services - Middle East; and Sales Director, Financial Services, France.

Zhiwei Jiang will take over as CEO, Insights & Data Global Business Line. Jiang succeeds John Brahim who has quit Capgemini to pursue new opportunities and will be reporting to Delaporte.

Jiang was previously Executive Vice President, Global Head of Insights & Data Practice for Financial Services at the firm the past four years. Before Capgemini, he worked with Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.