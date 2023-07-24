CAIT and Meta extend partnership to train traders via Whatsapp Business

The partnership's purpose is to localise digitalization activities in 11 Indian languages throughout all 29 Indian states in order to open up growth prospects for enterprises.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Facebook parent Meta said on July 24 they are expanding their 'WhatsApp Se Wyapaar' programme to digitally train and upskill 10 million local traders using the WhatsApp Business App, aimed to empower small enterprises across the country.

The partnership's purpose is to localise digitalization activities in 11 Indian languages throughout all 29 Indian states in order to open up growth prospects for enterprises, according to a press release.

CAIT will conduct a series of workshops designed to provide comprehensive digital and skill training to equip businesses with the essential knowledge to help digitise their storefront and build their 'digital dukaan' on the WhatsApp Business App, including educating them on the tools and features available on the app such as Catalogue, Quick Replies, and Click to WhatsApp Ads, that make it possible, it added.

In June, Meta had announced a partnership with the CAIT to upskill one million traders on WhatsApp Business App over the next three years.

Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said in today's press release: “With rapidly evolving business needs, technology can be a significant enabler for growth. We believe that with the right tools to upskill themselves, traders across India can benefit from learning newer ways of growing their businesses…..This partnership will help traders and businesses build a more comprehensive customer base, scale their business, and contribute even further to India’s growing digital economy."

While addressing the same, Nick Clegg, President, of Global Affairs, Meta said, “This is an era of entrepreneurship in India. India is experiencing a digital revolution, and the way Indian entrepreneurs and small businesses have embraced technologies like WhatsApp is a huge part of that. We want to keep helping entrepreneurs and small businesses to make the most of the opportunities ahead and continue to be at the heart of India’s Techade.”

The collaboration will help advance CAIT's digital skilling mission for the trading community by providing access to the Meta Small Business Academy to 25,000 traders.

The course module and examination are offered in seven languages, allowing the programme to reach MSMEs across India: English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. A Meta Small Business Academy accreditation would notably assist new entrepreneurs and marketers in gaining crucial digital marketing abilities to flourish on the Meta apps, the release added.