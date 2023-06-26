Meta partners CAIT to upskill one million traders on WhatsApp Business app

The initiative will cover thousands of trade associations connected with CAIT all over the country

Facebook parent Meta has on June 26 announced a partnership with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to upskill one million traders on WhatsApp Business App over the next three years. This initiative will cover thousands of trade associations connected with CAIT all over the country, the company said in a statement.

“Technology and the internet along with networking, logistics, and communication are the five critical pillars for India's trading community. With businesses of all sizes using WhatsApp to communicate, coordinate, and connect with their customers effectively, there is an urgent need to equip them with timely skills needed to drive business growth," said Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of CAIT.

In addition, the company has announced the launch of Meta Small Business Academy, a programme that enables new entrepreneurs and marketers gain digital marketing skills to grow on the Meta's family of apps including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp and earn certification.

'Serving unique needs'

The course module and the examination will be available in six Indian languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, besides English, to cater to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country, the company said in a statement.

“Skilling plays a consequential role in unlocking growth for India’s MSMEs. While the Meta Small Business Academy certification will particularly benefit entrepreneurs who are just starting out, our partnership with CAIT will empower traders across India to use WhatsApp Business app to connect with their customers and supercharge their growth journeys,” said Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President (India), at Meta.

Meta stated that it has also launched many programmes to serve the unique needs of the country's MSMEs over the last few years, and counts Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) as a strategic partner for its MSME skilling initiatives.

"We’re thrilled to see Meta expand its skilling commitment towards India’s small businesses with the launch of the Meta Small Business Academy certification. Additionally, Meta is supporting FICCI on Digital Financial Literacy through its work on G20 EMPOWER Digital Inclusion Platform, an effort towards promoting women’s digital and financial inclusion," said Dr. Sangita Reddy, Chair, G20 EMPOWER, and Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals Group in a statement.

Reddy, who served as FICCI president in 2019-2020, also mentioned that FICCI and Meta together enabled half-a-million women SMBs by providing them with digital marketing skills last year. "We look forward to partnering with Meta in the future to build a strong ecosystem for small businesses across the country, especially women-led businesses," she said.