App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blockchain Summit underscores the need for Crypto Regulation in India

The summit observed the presence of over 80 global blockchain influencers and speakers to address 2300 participants.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Blockchain Summit India 2019, the first edition of the Vision Blockchain 2030 initiative, highlighted the importance of empowering a blockchain ecosystem in the country and formulation of cryptocurrency regulation of India. The regulation is planned to be implemented by end of financial tenure.

The summit, which was held at IIM Lucknow Noida Campus over two days, drew representatives and bureaucrats from various ministries.

The ministry of Commerce and Industry also signed an agreement with Government of UAE to learn and leverage blockchain technology in the e-governance of India.

One of the largest Blockchains events hosted in the country had multiple elements to offer its mixed audience of policy makers, entrepreneurs, VCs, academicians and students.

related news

The summit observed the presence of over 80 global blockchain influencers and speakers to address 2300 participants. More than 50 VC & crypto funds together with a number of premium academic institutes including ISB, NUS, IIT-B,IIT-D IIM-S and others participated in summit to strengthen the Indian blockchain ecosystem.

The summit hosted around 10 panels to discuss topics of e-governance, supply chain, fintech, Aadhar (Indian identity system), cryptocurrency regulations, digital frauds, money laundering, ICOs & STOs, traditional funding and skills enhancement in blockchain.

The summit has been supported by Department of Science & Technology, Government of India and State Government of Uttar Pradesh.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 08:26 pm

tags #Business #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.