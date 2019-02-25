Blockchain Summit underscores the need for Crypto Regulation in India

Blockchain Summit India 2019, the first edition of the Vision Blockchain 2030 initiative, highlighted the importance of empowering a blockchain ecosystem in the country and formulation of cryptocurrency regulation of India. The regulation is planned to be implemented by end of financial tenure.

The summit, which was held at IIM Lucknow Noida Campus over two days, drew representatives and bureaucrats from various ministries.

The ministry of Commerce and Industry also signed an agreement with Government of UAE to learn and leverage blockchain technology in the e-governance of India.

One of the largest Blockchains events hosted in the country had multiple elements to offer its mixed audience of policy makers, entrepreneurs, VCs, academicians and students.

The summit observed the presence of over 80 global blockchain influencers and speakers to address 2300 participants. More than 50 VC & crypto funds together with a number of premium academic institutes including ISB, NUS, IIT-B,IIT-D IIM-S and others participated in summit to strengthen the Indian blockchain ecosystem.

The summit hosted around 10 panels to discuss topics of e-governance, supply chain, fintech, Aadhar (Indian identity system), cryptocurrency regulations, digital frauds, money laundering, ICOs & STOs, traditional funding and skills enhancement in blockchain.

The summit has been supported by Department of Science & Technology, Government of India and State Government of Uttar Pradesh.