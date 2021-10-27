MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Blizzard halts plans for BlizzCon 2022

The company has been hit with allegations against its work culture and workplace discrimination

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
The company says the event will be reimagined



In a blog post, Blizzard has said that it will not be holding a BlizzCon in February. The company has been hit with allegations about its toxic work culture and discrimination. So far, we have seen the departure of many high level executives from the company, including ex-company President J. Allan Brack.

"At this time, we feel the energy it would take to put on a show like this is best directed towards supporting our teams and progressing the development of our games and experiences," the company said in the post.

It also said that after 16 years of the annual event, many things have changed. The team said they were committed to listening to the players and want BlizzCon to play a big role in that.

Blizzard said despite the event not happening, they would still be making game announcements and updates. The company said that it wanted to make sure that the event, "feels as safe, welcoming, and inclusive as possible."

The company has been reeling under allegations and lawsuits that have bought its toxic workplace practises to the light. Even the investors sued the company over not disclosing the allegations and claims of harassment in time to the investors.

"We’re proud of our teams and the progress they’ve made across our games. We have a lot of exciting upcoming news and releases to share with you. You’ll continue hearing about those through our franchise channels, with the talented people on the BlizzCon team playing a part in supporting these efforts," the post read.
Tags: #Activision Blizzard #Blizzard Entertainment
first published: Oct 27, 2021 01:41 pm

