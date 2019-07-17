Bentley unveils special EXP 100 GT on 100th anniversary

TO commemorate Bentley's 100th anniversary, the company unveiled its first all-electric car concept, the EXP 100 GT at its headquarters at Crewe.

The EXP 100 GT Concept showcases the company’s vision for a luxurious grand tourer for the year 2035. Though it is nowhere close to production, it is equipped with interesting features which are introduced for the first time by the company.

The grand tourer is equipped with a prominent mesh grille which incorporates up to 6,000 LED bulbs. It comes as a change from Bentley’s traditional dual-headlamp setup, giving the car a more streamlined look. It carries forward the company’s signature ‘Flying B’ insignia.

The rear of the EXP 100 GT also sports a fresh design, in place of the company’s ‘double-B’ taillight setup. It also gets a slender, sloping roofline which extends to the rear windshield. In addition, the car also gets silver and copper inserts around the window surrounds, windshield, and sections of the ‘Active Aero’ wheels.

Bentley has not revealed the official powertrain of the EXP 100 GT, but it has confirmed that the car will be equipped with four electric motors which make a combined peak torque of 1,500 Nm. This power figure could give the car a 0-100 km/h time of 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of 300+ km/h. The company also claims that the car will have a range of up to 700 km on a single charge, while its battery pack can be recharged up to 80 percent in just 15 minutes.

Bentley has designed the EXP 100 GT primarily as a reference point for its future cars. The company has no plans of bringing it close to production, at least until its proposed launch in 2035.