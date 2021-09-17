MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.6 Update: New Features, How to download on Android/iOS

One of the biggest additions to BGMI Update 1.6 is a new Flora Menace mode.

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST

Krafton has begun rolling out Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.6 Update. The update introduces a ton of new features and modes. The new update will allow players to customise their gameplay and capture match highlights.

Krafton said, “Dear BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA fans, we’d like to inform you of the schedule for the distribution of September’s update version on September 16th.”

One of the biggest additions to BGMI Update 1.6 is a new Flora Menace mode. The new game mode will be available on Erangel, Sanhok, and Livik. It will introduce features like Zillion Matrix, Dynahex Supply, and Life Barrier. The update will also bring three new arena battle guns that include a pistol and two SMGs.

Additionally, there are tons of other features coming to Update 1.6 including improved durability of SUV vehicles, Payload 2.0, Infection mode, the return of Vikendi Map, and more.

How to download BGMI 1.6 Update for Android?

  • Open the Play Store and search “Battlegrounds Mobile India”

  • Once you find the game, hit “Update” and download the 1.6 Update.

  • When the update has finished downloading and installing open the game and enjoy the new content


How to download BGMI 1.6 Update for iOS?

  • Open App Store and search for the game

  • Once you find the game, check for pending updates

  • Update the game to the latest version and open the game to enjoy the new content

The BGMI Update 1.6 is expected to roll out today and is 700MB in size on Android and will be larger for iOS. Check out all the changes coming to BGMI with Update 1.6 here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BGMI #gaming #PUBG Mobile
first published: Sep 17, 2021 02:38 pm

