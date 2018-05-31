App
Technology
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Baba Ramdev’s Kimbho app disappears from Google Play Store; security researcher terms it a 'disaster'

Kimbho, meaning ‘What’s up?’ in Sanskrit, was released by Patanjali on Wednesday as a ‘swadeshi’ messaging application.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A day after releasing a ‘swadeshi’ messaging app Kimbho, Baba Ramdev led Patanjali has apparently taken down the app from Android Play Store.

The app is, however, available on Apple's iOS Store.

Moreover, the website of the app is also inaccessible with a message saying "We are facing extremely high traffic on Kimbho. We are in process of upgrading our servers and will be back shortly. Sorry for the inconvenience. Please stay tuned."

Kimbho, meaning ‘What’s up?’ in Sanskrit, was released by Patanjali on Wednesday as a ‘swadeshi’ messaging application.

Meanwhile, just a day after its launch, security researchers started pointing out flaws with the app.

Elliot Alderson, the French security researcher who has made his name by picking on Aadhaar, posted a series of tweets highlighting security issues with the app. He also pointed out that the app is basically a clone of another messaging app called Bolo.



Alderson added that the Kimbho app was a security disaster and he could access the message of all users.

Another user Abhishek Singh tweeted that the Kimbho app developer did not even change the OTP format and they used the same ones used for Bolo messaging app.

Though, the message on Kimbho's website says that they will be back shortly, the timeline of the app's release, alleged security loopholes and the app's disappearance from Android Playstore leaves a lot of questions.

At the time of writing, the app was still unavailable on Android Playstore.
First Published on May 31, 2018 01:27 pm

