Baba Ramdev’s Kimbho app disappears from Google Play Store; security researcher terms it a 'disaster'

A day after releasing a ‘swadeshi’ messaging app Kimbho, Baba Ramdev led Patanjali has apparently taken down the app from Android Play Store.

The app is, however, available on Apple's iOS Store.

Moreover, the website of the app is also inaccessible with a message saying "We are facing extremely high traffic on Kimbho. We are in process of upgrading our servers and will be back shortly. Sorry for the inconvenience. Please stay tuned."

Kimbho, meaning ‘What’s up?’ in Sanskrit, was released by Patanjali on Wednesday as a ‘swadeshi’ messaging application.

Meanwhile, just a day after its launch, security researchers started pointing out flaws with the app.



Hi @KimbhoApp before trying to compete #WhatsApp, you can try to secure your app. It's possible to choose a security code between 0001 and 9999 and send it to the number of your choice #kimbhoApp pic.twitter.com/YQqK8lfIeI

— Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 30, 2018

Elliot Alderson, the French security researcher who has made his name by picking on Aadhaar, posted a series of tweets highlighting security issues with the app. He also pointed out that the app is basically a clone of another messaging app called Bolo.



This @KimbhoApp is a joke, next time before making press statements, hire competent developers... If it is not clear, for the moment don't install this app. #Kimbho #KimbhoApp pic.twitter.com/wLWzO6lhSR — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 30, 2018





The @KimbhoApp is a copy paste of another #application. The description and the screenshots in the app stores are the same. Moreover, the #Kimbho app is making request to bolomessenger[.]com pic.twitter.com/gOKOhash5X

— Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 31, 2018

Alderson added that the Kimbho app was a security disaster and he could access the message of all users.



Ok, I will stop here. The #Kimbho #android #app is a security disaster. I can access the messages of all the users... — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 30, 2018





It is build on an app called "BOLO". Kimbho team is so dumb that they didnt even changed the OTP SMS format!! Even the description n pics used are same as Bolo app! https://t.co/QKGjYC1y2J pic.twitter.com/40yRxZKbLX

— Abhishek Singh (@ThakurrSaab) May 31, 2018

Another user Abhishek Singh tweeted that the Kimbho app developer did not even change the OTP format and they used the same ones used for Bolo messaging app.

Though, the message on Kimbho's website says that they will be back shortly, the timeline of the app's release, alleged security loopholes and the app's disappearance from Android Playstore leaves a lot of questions.

At the time of writing, the app was still unavailable on Android Playstore.