Baba Ramdev's Patanjali launches Kimbho app to compete with WhatsApp

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali on Wednesday launched a new swadeshi messaging application called Kimbho to compete with WhatsApp, ANI reported.

"Now Bharat will speak. After launching SIM cards, Baba Ramdev has launched a new messaging application called Kimbho. Now Whats App will be given competition. Our own #SwadeshiMessagingplatform. Download it directly from Google Play store," Patanjali's spokesperson SK Tijarawala tweeted.

Kimbho caters to private and group chats with free phone and video calling. The application has dozens of features to share text, audio, photos, videos, stickers, quickies, location, GIFs, and doodle, according to its brief on the Google Play Store. The tagline of Kimbho says "Ab Bharat Bolega".

Patanjali's messaging application comes after the firm lined up for a pie of telecom sector with Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards. Patanjali has tied up with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to enter the telecom sector by launching SIM cards.

The Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards can be recharged for Rs 144, for which users can avail unlimited calls throughout the country, 2 GB data and send 100 SMSes.

Initially, only Patanjali employees and office bearers will get the benefits of the SIM card. After complete rollout of the SIM cards, customers will get a 10 percent discount on Patanjali products.

"There are five lakh counters of BSNL and people can soon get Patanjali swadeshi-samradhi cards from there," Ramdev said, as quoted by ANI.