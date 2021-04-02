Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 and FZS-FI Bluetooth series get price hikes by up to Rs 2,500

Japanese auto maker Yamaha has joined a long list of auto manufacturers who have raised prices of their products in April 2021.

Yamaha has hiked prices on the YZF-R15 and the FZS Bluetooth series of bikes by up to Rs 2,500. While the bikes don’t get any mechanical updates themselves, the R15 does get a new colour scheme - Metallic Red - and this one is priced at Rs 1.52 lakh.

The YZF-R15 V3.0 (Thunder Grey) is now priced at Rs 1,52,100 as compared to the earlier Rs 1,50,600. The Racing Blue variant on the other hand goes from Rs 1,51,700 to Rs 1,53,200. While the Dark Knight version is priced at Rs 1,54,200 vs Rs 1,52,700 earlier.

As for the FZS-FI series, the Bluetooth variants are the ones that receive the price hike. While the matte options have been hiked to Rs 1,08,200 from Rs 1,07,200, the Dark Knight goes up from Rs 1,08,700 to Rs 1,09,700 and Vintage Green retails at Rs 1,11,700 vs Rs 1,10,700 earlier.

As we mentioned earlier, there aren’t any mechanical changes to the bikes. The YZF-R15 V3.0 is powered by a 155cc single cylinder engine that produces 18.6 PS of power and 14.1 Nm of torque. The FZS-FI on the other hand gets a 149cc single-cylinder engine that produces 12.4 PS of power and 13.3 Nm of torque.