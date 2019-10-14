App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yamaha teases electric scooters ahead of Tokyo Motor Show

One of the two models is the E01 maxi-scooter, which will compete with the standard 125cc internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Yamaha recently reinforced its place in the electric scooters segment when it teased two new e-scooters in its lineup. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer will showcase the models at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show, alongside an electric bicycle and an electric trials bike.

One of the two models is the E01 maxi-scooter, which will compete with the standard 125cc internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters. It is expected to be equipped with ABS, Bluetooth connectivity and a swappable battery. Yamaha is yet to reveal its official power figures, but it can be expected to make around 10 PS of maximum power.

Next in line is the E02, which is the smaller counterpart of the E01. It is expected to compete with a 50cc ICE scooter, but it will feature modern equipment. It is expected to be equipped with swappable batteries and a disc brake, among others. The company will also showcase its fully electric off-road bicycle, called the YPJ-YZ.

Currently, the motorcycle manufacturer has not revealed any official data of the two electric scooters. However, it should unveil more data as the Tokyo Motor Show approaches. It cannot be confirmed yet if the company will launch the two electric scooters, along with the electric bicycle in India.

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 12:33 pm

tags #Auto #Electric scooters #Technology #Tokyo Motor Show #trends #Yamaha

