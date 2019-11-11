App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yamaha India launches BS-VI compliant variants of bikes; a look at price, specs

All colour models of both FZ-FI and FZS-FI would be available as per BS-VI norms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Yamaha India has launched the BS-VI version of its FZ-FI and FZS-FI bikes.

The bikes still retain the bulky look. Mechanically, however, the new BSVI-compliant engine on both bikes is a 149cc mill that churns out 12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm, down from 13.2 PS at 8,000 rpm on the BSIV engine. Torque figures, though, have risen marginally to 13.6 Nm peaking at 5,500 rpm.

Now, while aesthetically the bikes don't get any changes, the FZ-FI is still available in all the previous colour options. The FZS-FI, however, gets a new Darknight edition and a Metallic Red paint scheme.

Speaking at the launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, said: "As Yamaha reveals from its new product line up, the BS-VI compliant FZ motorcycles will be available across Yamaha showrooms from November 2019. FZ is an iconic brand and many motorcyclists have been brought up well from its cradle. This popularity served more concern to the company while planning for its BS-VI variant. Yamaha strived for optimum cost control and achieved to peg it around 2.5% higher, only to let FZ’s excitement stay unrestrained in India."

The Yamaha FZ-FI and FZS-FI have seen price hikes up to Rs 99.200 and Rs 1,01,200 respectively. This is about a Rs 4,200 hike from the outgoing model. The FZS-FI Darknight edition retails at a slightly higher premium of Rs 1,02,700. Yamaha says both bikes will be available across all their showrooms.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Yamaha #Yamaha FZ-FI #Yamaha FZS-FI

