XUV300: Mahindra reveals more interior features; SUV all set for launch on February 15

Mahindra's compact SUV, the XUV300, is all set to be launched on February 15 and with that, more news of the car keeps surfacing. Mahindra has put out a couple of more pictures that show off the car's interiors as well as its features.

Keeping up with safety norms, the top-end variant of the SUV has 7 airbags, including a knee airbag in the driver's seat. The car also gets first-in-class dual zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, keyless entry and powered rear-view mirrors.

The base variant on the other hand is also expected to get a plethora of features including dual airbags, power windows, central locking and disc brakes on all four wheels along with ABS.

In terms of pushing power, customers can expect a choice between a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine although performance figures aren't out yet. Upon launch, SUV will be available in a 6-speed manual gearbox with an automatic transmission following later on.

The Mahindra XUV300 is expected to be priced between Rs 8-11 lakh and will compete with Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon.