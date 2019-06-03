What to expect from Renault Nissan's LCV range?

Global conglomerate Renault-Nissan is planning to re-enter the Indian Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment after a long absence. International reports suggest that the association has plans to achieve sales numbers in various countries.

As per ETAuto, Denis Le Vot, Global Head of Renault-Nissan Alliance LCV business states that “As far as Group Renault is concerned, we have been developing our international footprint in light commercial vehicle space very attentively since last year. We have started a new business in China. It is true now that the Indian market is of much interest to us. We are actively working on relevant platforms to tackle this (Indian) market. Very soon we are going to talk about it.”

Renault currently has three LCVs on offer, including the Captur, Kadjar and the Koleos. The alliance previously made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the Indian LCV market with the Stile. However, it had to withdraw after a legal notice from Ashok Leyland, with whom it had signed a contract.

However, international reports suggest that the LCV market has been growing steadily and LCVs will make valuable contributions with the construction of new highways and market expansion due to e-commerce growth.

While there is no confirmed date as to when the LCVs will make their way to India, it can be safely assumed that the Indian market will soon be flooded with high-powered yet economical, comfortable and heavy-duty light commercial vehicles.