What to expect from BMW Motorrad at EICMA?

With the dates of EICMA approaching, major automobile manufacturers around the world are gearing up to showcase their upcoming and future models. Among them is Bavarian motorcycle manufacturer BMW Motorrad, who is expected to showcase its lineup of upcoming launches.

The first motorcycle that is expected to come out of the German motorcycle manufacturer is the F 850 RS. Unveiled as the 9cento concept at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, it is expected to borrow its 853cc parallel-twin engine from the F 850 GS, albeit in a different state of tune. It will pose as a smaller adventure tourer to the S1000XR.

The company could also unveil the F 850 R, which will be a naked counterpart to the F 850 RS. It is expected to be a younger sibling to the R 1250 R and should get a sculpted fuel tank with sharp extensions. It should also get the 853cc parallel-twin motor along with LED lighting and a semi-digital instrument cluster.