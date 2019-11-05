App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What to expect from BMW Motorrad at EICMA?

The first motorcycle that is expected to come out of the German motorcycle manufacturer is the F 850 RS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the dates of EICMA approaching, major automobile manufacturers around the world are gearing up to showcase their upcoming and future models. Among them is Bavarian motorcycle manufacturer BMW Motorrad, who is expected to showcase its lineup of upcoming launches.

The first motorcycle that is expected to come out of the German motorcycle manufacturer is the F 850 RS. Unveiled as the 9cento concept at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, it is expected to borrow its 853cc parallel-twin engine from the F 850 GS, albeit in a different state of tune. It will pose as a smaller adventure tourer to the S1000XR.

The company could also unveil the F 850 R, which will be a naked counterpart to the F 850 RS. It is expected to be a younger sibling to the R 1250 R and should get a sculpted fuel tank with sharp extensions. It should also get the 853cc parallel-twin motor along with LED lighting and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Deviating from the standard models, the company should also unveil the R18 cruiser, which was also unveiled at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. It has a retro design with a chopper-esque shape and a long, low and raked-out body. It will be powered by the company’s brand-new 1800cc boxer engine which is also BMW’s most powerful motor.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 02:46 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #BMW Motorrad #EICMA #Technology #trends

