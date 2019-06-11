App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What to expect from 22Motors and Kymco collaboration?

22Motors recently launched its first electric scooter in India, named the Flow.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Indian electric scooter startup 22Motors recently partnered with Taiwanese two-wheeler giant Kymco to provide premium electric mobility solutions in India. It will also allow Kymco to make its debut in India with its electronic sub-brands Ionex and Ionex Commercial.

Ionex is known for making electric scooters with swappable batteries, while Ionex Commerical provides electric vehicles with charging facilities, removable batteries and advanced IT systems. These include cloud-based EV infrastructure operations, applications for electric vehicles etc. The companies have decided to share their knowledge, technology and expertise to encourage and promote the growth of electric mobility solutions in India.

22Motors recently launched its first electric scooter in India, named the Flow. It initially had the disadvantage of battery technology, which is expected to be solved with the help of Ionex Commercial.

It is expected that the Flow will be equipped with a pair of waterproof, lightweight and easy to swap lithium-ion batteries, which can give a combined range of 160km. These batteries can be charged up to 70 per cent in an hour. The scooter is also expected to be equipped with a fixed reserve battery which has an emergency range of around 20km.

22Motors plans to open showrooms across India in major cities, under the moniker Twenty Two Kymco Experience Store.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #22Motors #Auto #flow #Kymco #Technology #trends

