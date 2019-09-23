What is the Vespa GTS 300 SuperTech all about?

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer Vespa recently launched the GTS 300 SuperTech scooter with an exorbitant price tag. It is equipped with many modern features, as well as a powerful engine.

The manufacturer has equipped the GTS 300 Supertech with a 278CC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It makes 23.5PS of maximum power and 26Nm of peak torque. This puts it leagues ahead of any other scooter currently on sale in the Indian market. It also gets a linked-type front suspension and two rear shock absorbers. It also gets a pair of 220mm discs, with a dual-channel ABS unit offered as standard.

Vespa has equipped the scooter with a 4.3-inch TFT-instrument console with colour. It supports Bluetooth connectivity, via the company’s dedicated smartphone app called MIA. The user can access text message and call notifications, as well as control your notifications or navigate through the screen menu with the help of a joystick on the left side switchgear. The app also gets a voice command function to make calls or play and shuffle music.