App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What has changed in 2019 Yamaha YZF R3?

Currently, the motorcycle has been on sale in India for almost four years, with no significant updates except the addition of a dual-channel ABS unit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Yamaha India is gearing up for the launch of a new product, with the date set for December 19. There isn't any official announcement as to what the product is, but it is speculated that it could be the 2019 YZF-R3.

Currently, the motorcycle has been on sale in India for almost four years, with no significant updates except the addition of a dual-channel ABS unit. For the 2019 iteration, the company gave the motorcycle a new fascia, twin-LED headlights, a larger windscreen, and a new fairing. It also gets a fully digital instrument cluster, as well as sportier riding ergonomics due to the 22 mm lowered clip-on handlebars.

Yamaha has also updated the front forks with 37 mm USD units sourced from KYB. These are expected to respond better than the conventional telescopic units on the previous generation. The motorcycle retains its braking hardware as well as the rear monoshock unit.

Close

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged with its 321 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine which makes 42 PS of maximum power and 29.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

related news

Currently, the YZF-R3 has a price tag of Rs 3.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The new motorcycle is expected to carry a premium over the current generation with an estimated ex-showroom price tag of Rs 3.70 lakh to Rs 3.90 lakh.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 05:03 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends #Yamaha #Yamaha YZF-R3 #YZF-R3

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.