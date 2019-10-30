What has changed in 2019 Yamaha YZF R3?

Yamaha India is gearing up for the launch of a new product, with the date set for December 19. There isn't any official announcement as to what the product is, but it is speculated that it could be the 2019 YZF-R3.

Currently, the motorcycle has been on sale in India for almost four years, with no significant updates except the addition of a dual-channel ABS unit. For the 2019 iteration, the company gave the motorcycle a new fascia, twin-LED headlights, a larger windscreen, and a new fairing. It also gets a fully digital instrument cluster, as well as sportier riding ergonomics due to the 22 mm lowered clip-on handlebars.

Yamaha has also updated the front forks with 37 mm USD units sourced from KYB. These are expected to respond better than the conventional telescopic units on the previous generation. The motorcycle retains its braking hardware as well as the rear monoshock unit.

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged with its 321 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine which makes 42 PS of maximum power and 29.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.