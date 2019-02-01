What does Lamborghini offer in the Urus off-road package?

Lamborghini fared quite well with its debut SUV, the Urus. After selling a couple of units in India as well, the Italian supercar maker has come up with an exclusive off-road package for the luxury SUV. While Lamborghini claims that this makes the Urus easy to handle in every condition, it has not disclosed the price of the package, implying that it might be made-to-order. With that in mind, here is what Lamborghini has added to the package:

1. Heavy-duty reinforcement

Equipped with steel reinforcement on the bumpers, stainless steel skid plates, and steel tailpipes. These additions not only improve the sturdiness of the vehicle but also increase the approach and departure angles, making it a versatile off-roader.

2. Roof rails

The package also adds roof rails on the car, which can be used to mount a raft or a cycle as per the user’s needs. This also adds to the sturdiness of the vehicle, making it more rigid and durable.

3. Better paraphernalia

The off-road package also offers a set of lightweight, forged Asterope alloys with all-terrain tyres. It also comes with a washing package, which features advanced cleaning for the windshield, headlamps and rear-view camera. This improves the visibility of the driver greatly in bad weather.

Additionally, the Urus is equipped with two driving modes—SABBIA and TERRA— for different terrains and road conditions.