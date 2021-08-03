MARKET NEWS

WardWizard e-bike sales rise multi-fold to 945 units in July

The company, which sells electric two-wheelers under the 'Joy e-bike' brand, had sold 173 units in July 2020, WardWizard Innovations said in a statement.

PTI
August 03, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST

Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility on Tuesday reported a multi-fold rise in sales to 945 units in July this year.

"The announcement of incentives and subsidies by authorities have pushed the growth of electric vehicles by many folds," WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Chief Financial Officer Sneha Shouche said.

With more awareness campaigns on sustainable mobility and a continuous rise in fuel prices, she said, "We have noticed a quick shift in demand by the customers for electric two-wheelers to meet their daily commuting needs".

The company said its July sales were led by the rise in demand for low-speed models.

"As the infrastructure continues to grow, we are receiving high demand from urban and semi-urban regions. Moving forward with the positive market sentiments, we are confident of robust sales momentum, especially in the upcoming festival season," Shouche noted.
Tags: #Auto #Business #WardWizard Innovations and Mobility
first published: Aug 3, 2021 05:05 pm

