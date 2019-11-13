Volvo to launch petrol variant of XC40 in India

Volvo Cars India has said that it will soon launch the petrol variant of its XC40 SUV in India.

The XC40 T4 is expected to be available for Rs 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom) will come with a BS-VI compliant 2.0-litre petrol motor.

The 2-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 190 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque. This is paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

There are reports too that the XC40 will only get the front-wheel-drive variant of the car and the AWD variant will not come to India. There are going to be premium features on the XC40 T4 however, like paddleshifters, adaptive cruise control, heated seats, wireless phone charging and automatic parking assist among other things.