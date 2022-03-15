English
    Volvo Cars teams up with Starbucks for pilot EV charging network

    The Swedish automaker maker said that its pilot installations would include as many as 60 Volvo-branded ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks store locations.

    Reuters
    March 15, 2022 / 10:34 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Volvo Cars U.S. said on Tuesday it was partnering with coffee giant Starbucks Corp to create a public electric vehicle (EV) charging network that is set to begin this summer.

    The Swedish automaker maker said that its pilot installations would include as many as 60 Volvo-branded ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks store locations.

    Volvo, which plans to have a charger installed at every 100 miles, said it expects the installations to be completed by the end of 2022. The charging stations could be used by all EV drivers for a fee. However, Volvo car owners could use these at no charge or at preferential rates.

    The move comes as automakers race to overtake EV maker Tesla Inc, with Ford Motor Co on Monday unveiling plans for seven new electric models that it plans to launch in Europe.

    Volvo Cars, which is primarily owned by China's Geely Holding, aims to sell 50% pure electric cars by the middle of this decade and fully electric cars by 2030.

    The Biden administration last month also unveiled its plan to award nearly $5 billion over five years to build thousands of electric vehicle charging stations to help combat this issue.
    Tags: #EV charging station #Starbucks #Volvo
