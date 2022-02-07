MARKET NEWS

    Volkswagen does not see chip shortage ending this year

    Carmakers around the world have been hit by a shortage of semiconductors caused by COVID-19 supply-chain disruptions as well as soaring semiconductor demand at consumer electronic companies.

    Reuters
    February 07, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST

    Volkswagen does not expect the global shortage of semiconductors to end this year although it should further ease slightly in the second half, a board member was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche.


    "The volatile situation will affect us at least beyond the first half of this year," Murat Aksel, the head of procurement on the Volkswagen board said in an interview with Automobilwoche.


    Aksel said there were clearly structural issues at play, with demand set to continue to rise in the car making industry.


    As such, instead of looking at claiming damages from suppliers behind on chip deliveries, the focus was on working closely with them to ensure better availability, he said.

    It should become easier to make reliable predictions in 2023, when more semiconductor production capacity comes online, he said.

    Tags: #Auto #Business #Chip shortage #Technology #Volkswagen
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 06:33 am
