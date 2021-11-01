MARKET NEWS

VECV posts 38% rise in total sales at 5,805 units in October

The company, a joint venture between Eicher Motors and Volvo, had sold 4,200 units in the same month last, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
November 01, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV), a part of Eicher Motors group, on Monday reported a 38.2 per cent growth in total sales at 5,805 units in October 2021.

The company, a joint venture between Eicher Motors and Volvo, had sold 4,200 units in the same month last, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales of Eicher branded commercial vehicles (CV) last month stood at 4,863 units, as against 3,815 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 27.5 per cent, it added.

The company further said the exports of Eicher branded CVs last month stood at 826 units, as compared to 315 units in October 2020, a jump of 162.2 per cent.

Sales of Volvo branded CVs were at 116 units, as compared to 70 units in the same month last year, a growth of 65.7 per cent, the filing said.
PTI
first published: Nov 1, 2021 02:22 pm

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

