    TVS Motor drives in NTORQ 125 XT scooter tagged at Rs 1.03 lakh

    PTI
    May 02, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
     
     
    TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has launched a new variant of its NTORQ 125 scooter priced at Rs 1,02,823 (ex-showroom Delhi).

    The NTORQ 125 XT comes with a SmartXonnect connectivity platform and around 60 other features, making it the most tech-advanced scooter on sale in the country, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

    The features include a voice assist feature, which can now accept voice commands directly, start-stop function, among others, it added.

    "The TVS NTORQ 125 XT has set a new benchmark in the connected two-wheeler mobility experience with never seen hi-tech features,” TVS Motor Company Senior Vice President (Marketing) Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, Aniruddha Haldar said.

    The tech-savvy Gen Z will be delighted by the TVS NTORQ experience that just went up a big notch in keeping their connected lifestyles, he added.

    TVS NTORQ 125 XT comes with a 124.8 cc engine that generates 6.9 kW of power.



    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Business #NTORQ 125 XT #Technology #TVS Motor Company
    first published: May 2, 2022 12:39 pm
