App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Mar 07, 2018 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS launches Apache RTR 200 4V Racing Edition 2.0 with A-RT slipper clutch technology

TVS Motor Company has launched its upgraded line-up of Apache TVS RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 at a price of Rs 95,185 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TVS Motor Company today unveiled its all-new range of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Christened TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0, the upgraded model gets a few visual changes and an anti-reverse torque (A-RT) slipper clutch.

In terms of cosmetics, the RTR 200 gets all new race-inspired decals and a prominent fly-screen as seen on the ethanol-fuelled concept during the Auto Expo.

The first in a TVS motorcycle, the company says the slipper clutch will decrease clutch force by 22 percent, leading to quicker upshifts. It also reduces the risk of wheel-lock during aggressive downshifts and improves stability while cornering.

Slipper clutch technology is a safety feature which compensates for rev mismatch between the engine and the rear wheel. In the event of an aggressive downshift, the engine revs slower than the speed of the rear wheel. When the clutch is released, the rear wheel tries to slow down to match the engine, causing it to lock if the difference is significant. A slipper clutch, as the name suggests, slips on itself allowing for a much smoother transition.

related news

Seeing as the Apache RR 310 does not have a slipper clutch, this may signal the offering being introduced in the 310 range.

Engine capacity remains the same at 197.75 cc as the outgoing Apache RTR 200. The RTR 200 4V will come in three variants, carburetted, fuel injected and carburetted with ABS.

In terms of power, the motorcycle produces 20.5 PS @ 8,500 rpm for the carburetted version and 21 PS @ 8,500 rpm for the fuel-injected ones. Torque remains the same for both variants at 18.1 Nm @ 7,000 rpm.

"The TVS Apache series is a testimony to our 35 years of racing heritage," said Arun Siddharth, Vice President (Marketing) – Premium Two Wheelers, International Business & TVS Racing, adding that the new RTR 200's segment-first slipper clutch "takes the racing experience up by a significant notch."

Prices will be Rs 95,185 (Carburettor), Rs 1,07,885 (EFI) and Rs 1,08,985 (Carburettor with ABS), ex-showroom Delhi. TVS says that the EFI and ABS variants will only be available at select dealerships.

tags #Apache 200 #Auto #Business #Technology #TVS Motor Company #Wheels

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC