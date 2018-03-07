TVS launches Apache RTR 200 4V Racing Edition 2.0 with A-RT slipper clutch technology

TVS Motor Company today unveiled its all-new range of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Christened TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0, the upgraded model gets a few visual changes and an anti-reverse torque (A-RT) slipper clutch.

In terms of cosmetics, the RTR 200 gets all new race-inspired decals and a prominent fly-screen as seen on the ethanol-fuelled concept during the Auto Expo.

The first in a TVS motorcycle, the company says the slipper clutch will decrease clutch force by 22 percent, leading to quicker upshifts. It also reduces the risk of wheel-lock during aggressive downshifts and improves stability while cornering.

Slipper clutch technology is a safety feature which compensates for rev mismatch between the engine and the rear wheel. In the event of an aggressive downshift, the engine revs slower than the speed of the rear wheel. When the clutch is released, the rear wheel tries to slow down to match the engine, causing it to lock if the difference is significant. A slipper clutch, as the name suggests, slips on itself allowing for a much smoother transition.

Seeing as the Apache RR 310 does not have a slipper clutch, this may signal the offering being introduced in the 310 range.

Engine capacity remains the same at 197.75 cc as the outgoing Apache RTR 200. The RTR 200 4V will come in three variants, carburetted, fuel injected and carburetted with ABS.

In terms of power, the motorcycle produces 20.5 PS @ 8,500 rpm for the carburetted version and 21 PS @ 8,500 rpm for the fuel-injected ones. Torque remains the same for both variants at 18.1 Nm @ 7,000 rpm.

"The TVS Apache series is a testimony to our 35 years of racing heritage," said Arun Siddharth, Vice President (Marketing) – Premium Two Wheelers, International Business & TVS Racing, adding that the new RTR 200's segment-first slipper clutch "takes the racing experience up by a significant notch."

Prices will be Rs 95,185 (Carburettor), Rs 1,07,885 (EFI) and Rs 1,08,985 (Carburettor with ABS), ex-showroom Delhi. TVS says that the EFI and ABS variants will only be available at select dealerships.