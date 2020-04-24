App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Triumph to launch 2020 Street Triple R in India in June

The Street Triple R was the range-topper right till 2017 when the RS was introduced. India always sold the Street Triple S and then the RS with the 765cc engine when it was launched.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Triumph has just launched the 2020 Street Triple RS in India. Now, the company is planning to launch a variant that has never been seen in the Indian market, the Street Triple R.

The Street Triple R was the range-topper right till 2017 when the RS was introduced. India always sold the Street Triple S and then the RS with the 765cc engine when it was launched.

What changes now is the model line-up overseas and this changes things in the Indian market as well. According to auto publisher, Autocar, the Street Triple R is now bound for Indian shores thanks to this rejig.

Close

The base model, the Street Triple S will now make use of a 660cc engine and while the R version has been updated, it gets a few features stripped for better costs. The Street Triple R gets the 765cc engine which is capable of churning out 116 PS of power and 77 Nm of torque. The power number is just a tad bit lower than the RS but for the most part, it still beats the KTM 790 Duke in terms of engine performance.

related news

Transmission comes from a 6-speed gearbox attached to a bi-directional quickshifter, Brakes are Brembos and rims run Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres. The RS, on the other hand, gets a full-colour TFT dash, slightly different styling and better suspension brakes and tyres.

Triumph is expected to give the Street Triple R extremely aggressive pricing at near Rs 9.5 lakh levels. A launch is also expected sometime around June depending on the lockdown scenario in the country.

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 01:16 pm

tags #Triumph #Triumph Street Triple R

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.