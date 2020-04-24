Triumph to launch 2020 Street Triple R in India in June

Triumph has just launched the 2020 Street Triple RS in India. Now, the company is planning to launch a variant that has never been seen in the Indian market, the Street Triple R.

The Street Triple R was the range-topper right till 2017 when the RS was introduced. India always sold the Street Triple S and then the RS with the 765cc engine when it was launched.

What changes now is the model line-up overseas and this changes things in the Indian market as well. According to auto publisher, Autocar, the Street Triple R is now bound for Indian shores thanks to this rejig.

The base model, the Street Triple S will now make use of a 660cc engine and while the R version has been updated, it gets a few features stripped for better costs. The Street Triple R gets the 765cc engine which is capable of churning out 116 PS of power and 77 Nm of torque. The power number is just a tad bit lower than the RS but for the most part, it still beats the KTM 790 Duke in terms of engine performance.

Transmission comes from a 6-speed gearbox attached to a bi-directional quickshifter, Brakes are Brembos and rims run Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres. The RS, on the other hand, gets a full-colour TFT dash, slightly different styling and better suspension brakes and tyres.

Triumph is expected to give the Street Triple R extremely aggressive pricing at near Rs 9.5 lakh levels. A launch is also expected sometime around June depending on the lockdown scenario in the country.