Toyota to cut September global production by 40% from previous plan

The Delta variant outbreak across Southeast Asia has also impacted the company’s procurement of auto parts, according to the report.

Reuters
August 19, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp will reduce its global production for September by 40 percent from its previous plan, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Tags: #Auto #Business #Technology #Toyota Motor Corp
first published: Aug 19, 2021 11:59 am

