Top 5 helmets to buy under Rs 2,000

A full-face helmet is perhaps the most important thing in your inventory when it comes to riding. It serves the dual purpose of shielding your face from wind and dust while also protecting your head in the case of a fall. Regardless of whether you own a high end sports bike or entry level scooter, a helmet should be worn at all times while riding.

Now, from half helmets to full-sized buckets, there are various types and good quality helmets are either expensive or difficult to find. However, we have a list of these life-saving devices right here for under Rs 2,000:

Steelbird Air-1 Beast

One of the smartest looking helmets in the segment, the Air-1 Beast offers the best protection with a high-impact absorbing ABS shell and a soft, comfortable lining to cushion the rider’s head. It has a European buckle design and an excellent ventilation system. Priced at Rs 1,950, this helmet has good value for money.

Steelbird Vision Hunk

Another member of the Steelbird family, the Vision hunk has a multi-pore, anti-allergenic padding under impact resistant material. Its scratch resistant visor and a quick release button help the rider switch between visors with ease. It comes at a price of Rs 1,728.

Studds Chrome Super D1

Known for manufacturing sturdy and reliable helmets, Studds has made sure the Chrome Super D1 is one of the most protective helmets in its segment. Armed with EPS padding, UV protecting visor and anti-allergenic internal lining, this bright white helmet priced at Rs 1,496 will ensure that everything inside it is safe.

Vega Crux

The Vega Crux is a modular helmet, better known as a flip-up helmet. It boasts of a sturdy frame, strong joints and a wide field of view. Priced at Rs 1,433, this helmet is available in solid colours, although a ‘DX’ version, with attractive graphics, is also available.

Vega Ryker

The latest addition to the Vega family, the Ryker is the answer to all young adults who are looking for a stylish, yet practical helmet. The Ryker has a range of graphics and colours to choose from apart from being extremely protective and secure. Its price is Rs 1,820, which is a bargain when compared to its features.