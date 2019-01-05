App
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

To 4 features you should know about Volkwagen T-Cross

A list of general facts about Volkswagen’s newest SUV

Advait Berde
Automobile giant Volkswagen’s latest move, the T-Cross is the German car maker’s newest entrant in the SUV range. Dubbed as the “most compact SUV yet”, T-Cross aims to compete with the like of Renault Duster and Hyundai Creta. With that in mind, here are 4 Things you should know about VW T-Cross.

A new platform

Belonging to the family of the mighty Tiguan and T-Roc, it wouldn’t be wrong if Volkswagen had decided to continue the legacy. However, VW went on a different track and came up with an all-new MQB-A0 platform, for a more rugged feel and better driving feedback.

Engine options

VW has been kind enough to consider that we Indians like more. So, they have given us more engine options this time around, with the T-Cross getting three different engines; same as the Vento, and its competitor, Creta. Available as a 1.2L TSI AMT, 1.5L TDI diesel, and a 1.6L manual petrol gearbox, the T-Cross aims to please a wide range of audience.

Polo sibling

While T-Cross is a brand new car, in essence, it is a VW Polo converted to a crossover. However, with the India-spec getting a brand new platform, we could expect the Indian T-Cross to fare better.

Mileage

As it comes with multiple engine options, the engineers at VW have been careful enough to tune the car such that it offers maximum fuel efficiency across any fuel type. Consequently, it wouldn’t be wrong to expect somewhere around 14-17 kmpl, and 20-22 kmpl from the petrol and diesel engines respectively.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 11:07 am

