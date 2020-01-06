This is what Honda has planned for India this year

Honda is working on expanding its BigWing operation in India, under which it will launch a plethora of motorcycles across various segments. The Japanese automobile manufacturer will be launching the following range of motorcycles in 2020, among other models.

The company is expected to launch the CBR1000RR-R in India, which is a buffed-up version of its flagship litre-class motorcycle, the Fireblade. The motorcycle is equipped with a 999.9cc, inline-four-cylinder motor which makes 217.5PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque, with a kerb weight of 201kg.

The motorcycle gets a host of advanced mechanical components such as Showa Big Piston USD forks in the front and a big piston monoshock at the back. Honda could bring the CBR1000RR-R to India by mid-2020, with a Rs 1 lakh higher price tag than its predecessor.

Honda should also bring the 2020 Africa Twin in India, albeit with BSVI compliance. The motorcycle will get a bigger 1084cc motor making 102PS of maximum power and 105Nm of peak torque. It also gets a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), traction control and cornering ABS as well as three levels of wheelie control. Honda could launch the new Africa Twin in India by early 2020, with an updated price tag around Rs 15 lakh. (ex-showroom).

Honda is also expected to expand its middleweight lineup in the country by offering the CB650R in India. It will join the CBR650R in India and will share many components with the supersport motorcycle It gets the same 649cc, inline-four-cylinder which makes 95PS of maximum power and 64Nm of peak torque. It should also get fully adjustable USD forks from Showa in the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. It could be fitted between the Rs 7.3 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh bracket (ex-showroom).