you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Tiago facelift: All you need to know

Tata has not only made the Tiago sportier but also improved the safety of the car to comply with the upcoming norms in July 2019.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
The 2019 iteration of Tata Tiago was recently spotted in a heavily camouflaged avatar, but its spy images indicate that the hatchback is returning with aesthetic, as well as functional, upgrades. Tata has not only made the Tiago sportier but also improved the safety of the car to comply with the upcoming norms in July 2019.

As per the safety norms, all cars on sale in India must have driver’s side airbag, ABS, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder and a speed warning system. Hence, it is expected that these features will be present in the Tiago as standard ones. Also, the Indian carmaker has tweaked the hatchback’s structure in compliance with the upcoming crash test norms of October 2019.

One of the most prominent changes is the facelift design, which gives the Tiago a close resemblance to its larger counterpart - the 45X (also set to launch in 2019) is that it also gets a wider nose and an orange finish on the ORVMs.

Mechanically, the Tiago seems to be carrying forward the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which makes 85BHP of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque, while keeping the optional 1.05-litre, 69BHP making and Revotorq diesel engine. Both the engines will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission while the petrol engine gets a 5-speed automatic gearbox as an option.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Auto #Tata #Technology #Tiago #trends

