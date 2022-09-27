Tata Motors' Tiago EV to debut tomorrow; check details of the cheapest EV hatchback in India

Tata Motors will launch EV variant of its popular hatchback Tata Tiago on September 28. The auto giant already leads the EV segment in the country with models such as the Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV.

Upon launch, Tata Tiago will also become the first premium hatchback to be offered as an EV in India.

Adding a new feather to its four wheeler fanbase, the Tata Tiago EV will join Tata's electric fleet comprising of Nexon EV, Tigor EV, Nexon EV Max and Nexon EV Prime.

Ahead of its launch, Tata Motors has revealed the changes made in the Tata Tiago for the EV version. The hatchback will come with a closed grille at the front with EV badging and blue accents to highlight its EV credentials. The interior too will get blue accents, likely to be similar to Tigor EV. Tata has also revealed that the Tiago EV will come with premium leatherette seats, which are likely to be used for the upper trims according to Hindustan Times Auto's report.

Boasting of a 300 km range on a single charge, the Tata Tiago EV is likely to share the 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack used for Tigor EV. Going by the stats available for Tata Tigor, it is likely that the battery will take about an hour to recharge up to 80 percent using a DC fast charger.

To mitigate issues such as range anxiety with EVs, the Tata Tiago will come with features such as cruise mode and one pedal drive technology which will activate the car's regenerative breaking to preserve charge in the battery.

Tata Motors has confirmed that the car will have futuristic features such as ZConnect technology which will support smartphone and smartwatch connectivity.

Going by the trend seen in other Tata EV variants, the price of the EV hatchback is likely to be higher than the CNG version. However, Tata may keep the prices below the Rs 10 lakh mark.