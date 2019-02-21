Tata Motors showroom staff manhandles aggrieved customer during YouTube Live video

The service industry has a mantra - Customer is God. Companies offer several deals to lure customers and even provide post-sale offers that can create a long-term relationship between the brand and the buyer.

However, in an unfortunate incident, a customer was manhandled by the staff of a Tata Motors showroom in New Delhi for questioning the showroom's poor service. The whole incident was captured on a YouTube Live video that was recorded by the customer himself.

At the beginning of the video, the customer is seen explaining the whole story about why he is making the video.

The customer revealed that he made a booking of a Tata car for Rs 11,000 as downpayment and chose to buy the orange-coloured model.

The customer did not mention the name of the vehicle in this particular video but Moneycontrol has learnt that it was a Tata Tiago.

As per the video, a week after the booking, the customer got a call from Malwa Motors showroom in Prashant Vihar, New Delhi, that the vehicle is in transit and will arrive in a few days. They said that while the vehicle is coming he can pay Rs 2,50,000 to which the customer obliged.

After getting no news on the delivery the customer visited the showroom to get an update after which the showroom said that the vehicle is still in transit.

Next day, they called the customer and told him that Tata had stopped manufacturing the vehicle in orange colour, and he needs to select a different colour.

The customer, with no other option, decided to go ahead with the grey-coloured variant and got the delivery after a long time.

The customer also complained that while booking the vehicle, he had opted for additional accessories for which he had already paid Rs 11,000.

Surprisingly, the car arrived with the requisite accessories not installed, the customer went to the showroom to get them installed.

The showroom promised the customer to send a service employee the next day to his house who would install the add-on accessories.

The patient customer waited for three days, and after making many calls to the Tata showroom, they sent the service person with incomplete accessories that the customer had bought.

You can watch the whole video here:

After explaining the whole story, the customer asked the staff about the poor service provided by Malwa Motors live on YouTube. As soon as he started asking the questions, the staff was seen pushing the customer.

One person can be seen saying 'I will break your phone' and can be seen snatching the phone from his hands. Later, the staff lose their cool and start yelling at the customer.

One person from the staff requests the customer to stop recording the video and talk about the whole situation.

It is not clear what happened after the video stopped. There is no update on whether Tata Motors has intervened into the situation and taken necessary action against the showroom for beating the customer.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the video.