T-Hub ties up with Renault Nissan's tech & business centre for innovation challenge for startups

Innovation hub and ecosystem enabler, T-Hub on Tuesday said it has partnered with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India (RNTBCI), for an open innovation challenge for startups.

RNTBCI will partner with some of the most innovative automotive startups scouted by T-Hub through the challenge.

The winning startups will get an opportunity to pitch in front of RNTBCI leadership and access their global mentorship network, the company said in a statement.

The programme offers startups an opportunity to participate under four themes – First and Last Mile Connectivity, Digitisation, Mobility as a Service with social impact (MaaS) and Circular economy.

"Six to eight startups will be shortlisted for each theme out of which four startups will win Rs 10 lakh grant each and receive co-working opportunities with RNTBCI,” it said.

Commenting on the programme, T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali said, "T-Hub, with our corporate partnerships, aims to help startups incorporate domain expertise to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the market.”

Stating that RNTBCI brings ”incredible expertise in their sector and a clear focus that will help startups create breakthrough solutions for the global automotive market”, he said, "Together we look forward to creating an impact for our startup community.”

RNTBCI Managing Director Debashis Neogi said, "We are glad to announce the maiden Renault Nissan Open Innovation Challenge in India in association with T-Hub. Innovation should be the topmost priority of India, as a country with lots of young talents and booming startups.”

Growth stage startups with minimum viable product (MVP) ready, in electric vehicle , automated vehicle and assistive technology , bio-based materials, internet of waste, re-use, upcycle anywhere from India, can apply for the programme, the statement said.