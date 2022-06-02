English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    Sonalika Tractors sees 42% growth in total tractor sales at 12,615 units in May

    The growth in sales in the previous month came as the demand for advanced tractors continues to see an uptick across the industry, it said in the statement.

    PTI
    June 02, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

    Sonalika Tractors on Thursday reported a 42.1 percent growth in its total tractor sales at 12,615 units in May over the same month of last year. The Hoshiarpur-based tractor maker had sold 8,878 tractors in May 2021, according to a statement.


    The growth in sales in the previous month came as the demand for advanced tractors continues to see an uptick across the industry, it said in the statement.


    The company said it has expanded its region-centric, customised tractor range in the just concluded month by introducing two new tractors.


    ’Sikander RX 50 with 12F+3R transmission’ has been rolled out for the farmers in Madhya Pradesh, while ’MM 18 Narrow Track’ has been launched especially for the farmers in Gujarat, who are into orchards and vineyards, it said.


    ”With a record 42.1 percent growth, we have registered our highest ever May sales of 12,615 tractors. Sonalika believes in addressing specific farmer requirements and delivering dynamic tractor performance as well as affordability for farmer’s peace of mind, said Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Ltd (ITL), which manufactures Sonalika brand of tractors.

    Close

    Related stories

    He said favourable factors such as consistent increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) by the government, improved rabi crop procurement and the timely arrival of monsoon in the country will set up a viable platform for agriculture activities to flourish in FY ’23.

    PTI
    Tags: #automobiles #Business #growth #minimum support price #Raman Mittal #Sonalika tractor
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 02:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.