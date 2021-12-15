MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India MD Gurpratap Boparai resigns

Christian Cahn von Seelen will take interim charge of the VW Group’s Indian operations from January 1, 2022, in his capacity as Chairman of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL), the automaker said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST

Auto maker Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on December 15 announced that its Managing Director Gurpratap Boparai has resigned from the company with effect from January 1, 2022. The firm said a successor to Boparai will be announced shortly.

"Christian Cahn von Seelen will take interim charge of the VW Group’s Indian operations from January 1, 2022, in his capacity as Chairman of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL)," the company said in a statement.

It is with deep regret that we accept the resignation of Gurpratap. I would like to thank him for leading the group’s India operations through a complex merger, and for his outstanding role in ensuring that the Group’s important INDIA 2.0 project was on schedule with only minimal disruptions, despite the challenges that arose from the pandemic," It is with deep regret that we accept the resignation of Gurpratap.

I would like to thank him for leading the group’s India operations through a complex merger, and for his outstanding role in ensuring that the Group’s important INDIA 2.0 project was on schedule with only minimal disruptions, despite the challenges that arose from the pandemic,” Skoda Auto Chairman Thomas Schaefer noted.

The seamless execution of the merger and the success of the products launched under the project is a testimony to his leadership and deep understanding of all aspects of the automotive business and of the evolving trends in the auto industry, he added.

Close

Related stories

"We thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. I am confident that the leadership team that successfully executed the INDIA 2.0 project under him, is well-equipped to take the company to the next level, in line with our India strategy," Schaefer stated.

Boparai had joined the company in April 2018 as Managing Director of Skoda Auto India. Boparai had joined the company in April 2018 as Managing Director of Skoda Auto India.

Commenting on the resignation, Thomas Schaefer, Chairman of Skoda Auto, said, :It is with deep regret that we accept the resignation of Gurpratap. I would like to thank him for leading the group's India operations through a complex merger, and for his outstanding role in ensuring that the Group's important INDIA 2.0 project was on schedule with only minimal disruptions, despite the challenges that arose from the pandemic."

He was entrusted with the responsibility to lead the merger of three VW Group entities namely Volkswagen India, Skoda Auto India and Volkswagen Group Sales India as the Managing Director of the merged entity SAVWIPL.

He was instrumental in leading the VW Group in its endeavour to sustainably strengthen its position in the Indian market, the statement said.

The company’s product offensive in India continues with the Skoda Sliavia scheduled for launch in early 2022 and the Volkswagen Notchback later in 2022.

Boparai, who joined the group in April 2018 as Managing Director, said it was his "honour and privilege to lead this fantastic team at SAVWIP".

"This was a very difficult decision. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and confident that the team will continue to innovate, excel and deliver beyond its commitments,” Boparai added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Gurpratap Boparai #Skoda Auto Volkswagen
first published: Dec 15, 2021 11:18 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.