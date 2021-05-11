Select dealers begin accepting unofficial bookings of Hyundai Alcazar SUV

The Hyundai Alcazar is now expected to hit showrooms in June

The Hyundai Alcazar was set to be launched at the end of last month, but the rise in COVID-19 cases delayed it. However, this hasn’t stopped dealers from accepting bookings.

As per latest reports, the car is expected to arrive at select dealers, beginning June. The company hasn’t officially started accepting bookings, but according to Zigwheels, select dealerships have already started. The token amount, too, is likely to vary between the dealerships.

The Hyundai Alcazar is based on the company’s best-selling car, the Creta. The Creta is a 5-seater SUV, so Hyundai has had to make changes to allow for a third row of seats. Now, while the front end is unmistakably Creta, a side view shows a larger rear overhang.

The Alcazar will allow for changes in seating number. Like most of its rivals, the Alcazar will get an option between a bench and captain seats for middle row. The captain seat option gives you a very unique centre console; however, complete with a wireless charging pad and cup holders.

The rest of the SUV will also be the same as the Creta. Aside from a different interior paint scheme, you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose audio, ventilated front seats, 7-inch digital instrument cluster as well as connected car tech.

Two engines options will be offered, a 2-litre petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission options, too, will be available in both manual and automatic.

In terms of pricing, the Hyundai Alcazar will be more expensive than the Creta, for obvious reasons. Expect a range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Rivals for the Alcazar include the Tata Safari, the MG Hector Plus and even the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.