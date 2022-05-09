English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    Ruchira Green Earth eyes Rs 500 crore revenue by 2025

    The company also said it is looking to tap into battery swapping and replacement markets apart from large Energy Storage System (ESS) applications in the domestic market.

    May 09, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

    Lithium-ion batteries maker Ruchira Green Earth on Monday said it is eyeing Rs 500-crore revenue by 2025, driven by pent-up demand for such batteries in the fast growing domestic EV space.

    The company also said it is looking to tap into battery swapping and replacement markets apart from large Energy Storage System (ESS) applications in the domestic market.

    Owing to the fast growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the rising consumption of lithium-ion batteries, Ruchira Green Earth is expecting an upward movement in its growth in the next three years, a company release said.

    "We are moving ahead with our plans of achieving Rs 500-crore revenue over the next three years. To meet this target, we are bringing some bigger OEMs on board besides focussing on large ESS applications for various other demands such as Business-to-business (B2B) or business-to-consumer (B2C),” said Deepan Garg, Director, Ruchira Green Earth.

    He said the company has already set up infrastructure for manufacturing and assembling state-of-the-art lithium batteries, adding that, "we are growing our capacity month-on-month.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Ruchira Green Earth has a production plant spread over almost two acres at Yamuna Nagar, in Haryana, where it produces EV batteries, and swappable batteries, it has also developed energy storage batteries for home inverters, which are set for commercial launch, it stated.

    The company is currently producing EV batteries for 2-3 wheelers and is all set to enter swappable and replacement batteries markets apart from large ESS applications in the domestic market.

    Noting that the company is going ahead with its plans to further gain even deeper penetration in the country’s EV market, Garg said, as part of the company’s strategy, it is also assisting OEMs.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Auto #Business #electric vehicle (EV) #Ruchira Green Earth #Technology
    first published: May 9, 2022 03:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.