Royal Enfield launches new variant of Classic 350; check out the price, specs

Royal Enfield has launched a new variant of Classic 350 at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new lower variant, called the Classic 350 S, is priced lower than company's best-selling bike Classic 350. The 350 S gets only single channel ABS and a drum brake in the rear wheel. Most chrome bits have also been removed and the engine has mostly blacked out components. This gives the bike a look more reminiscent of the Thunderbird X series.

Mechanically, everything remains the same. The bike still gets the same old 349cc air-cooled single cylinder that produces 20 PS of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Cosmetic changes like blacked out spoke wheels will further distinguish the Classic 350 from the lower S variant. Currently the Classic 350 S has been launched in select cities in South India.