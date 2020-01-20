Royal Enfield has silently updated Himalayan with BSVI engine; here are the details

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield silently upgraded the Himalayan off-roader with a BSVI compliant engine when it updated its website with the new prices. The motorcycle gets minor aesthetic and mechanical updates along with a BSVI-compliant engine.

Royal Enfield has added three new dual-tone paint schemes on offer, including Gravel Grey, Lake Blue, and Rock Red. It also gets switchable ABS which can be controlled via a small button on the instrument console. The company has also brought back the hazard toggle switch with the updated model.

It is unclear if the BSVI update has affected the performance of the motorcycle. As per its current website details, it carries forward its 411cc, single-cylinder engine which makes 24.5PS of maximum power and 32Nm of peak torque.

Royal Enfield has also retained the Himalayan’s long-travel suspension units, as well as its 21-inch spoke wheel in the front and 17-inch spoke wheel at the back. This has resulted in a minor price hike of Rs 6,000, with the new price range being between Rs 1,81,811 to Rs 1,91,401 (ex-showroom). The Himalayan is pitted against the upcoming KTM 390 ADV, the Benelli TRK 502X, and the BMW G 310 GS, among others.