Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield Classic 350: New colours, more customisation options now on offer

The two new colour options give the Classic 350 a more youthful look, and the company has also introduced a range of customisation options using the Make it Yours programme.

Moneycontrol News

Despite being the driving force behind the company's sales, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has not seen many changes. But now, the company has launched new colour variants for the bike along with some more customisation options.

The two new colour options give the Classic 350 a more youthful look, and the 'Make it Yours' customisation programme lets you choose from a range of customisation options.

Diwali_GirlBike01 (1)

Close

The new colours -- Orange Ember and Metallo Silver -- have own unique quirks. The Orange Ember, for example, is a two-tone scheme with orange and black each colour apparent throughout the bike. The engine casing as well is black as are the alloys. The Metallo Silver on the other hand gets a silver tank with two red stripes. While the rest of the panels are shod in black, the engine casing is silver.

The Make it Yours programme, available as part of the Royal Enfield app as well as on the company website, allows you to customise the bike just a bit further as well. Customisation options such as a number board, crash guards, skid plate and even luggage racks and panniers are available.

Diwali_Grey_Static_Desert_Man

Mechanically, the Classic 350 remains unchanged. It uses a 346cc single producing 19.1 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque. The bikes along with the new colours are available at a starting price of 1.86 lakh. Of course, if you choose to customise the bike further using the app, extra expenses will be added.
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield Classic 350 #Technology

