Renault unveils 2020 Captur with E-TECH hybrid technology

French automobile manufacturer Renault recently revealed the latest iteration of its SUV, the Captur. Along with minor aesthetic upgrades, the second-generation car also receives a brand-new hybrid system as well.

Renault has retained the first-generation SUV’s wedge-shape but has added new design elements for the car to look more in-sync with the company’s latest models. It also gets a pair of C-shaped taillights that replace the previous ripple-effect ovals.

The Captur gets a redesigned interior with many upgrades including a 9.3-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets a floating ledge for its gear selector, as well as a couple-decker arrangement in the tunnel console. Renault has also equipped the cabin with body-coloured accents in the dash and door inlays and in the upholstery trim.

The SUV is offered with three engine options, including a 1-litre and 1.3-litre petrol, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines can be mated to either a 5-speed, a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The additional E-TECH Plug-In hybrid technology gives a range of 45 km on pure electric power, and 65 km in urban use, at speeds of up to 132 km/h.