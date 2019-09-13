App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Renault unveils 2020 Captur with E-TECH hybrid technology

Renault has retained the first-generation SUV’s wedge-shape but has added new design elements for the car to look more in-sync with the company’s latest models.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

French automobile manufacturer Renault recently revealed the latest iteration of its SUV, the Captur. Along with minor aesthetic upgrades, the second-generation car also receives a brand-new hybrid system as well.

Renault has retained the first-generation SUV’s wedge-shape but has added new design elements for the car to look more in-sync with the company’s latest models. It also gets a pair of C-shaped taillights that replace the previous ripple-effect ovals.

The Captur gets a redesigned interior with many upgrades including a 9.3-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets a floating ledge for its gear selector, as well as a couple-decker arrangement in the tunnel console. Renault has also equipped the cabin with body-coloured accents in the dash and door inlays and in the upholstery trim.

The SUV is offered with three engine options, including a 1-litre and 1.3-litre petrol, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines can be mated to either a 5-speed, a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The additional E-TECH Plug-In hybrid technology gives a range of 45 km on pure electric power, and 65 km in urban use, at speeds of up to 132 km/h.

Renault has not announced an official launch date for the 2020 Captur in India. However, considering it has already been unveiled in the international markets, it can be expected to reach Indian shores by 2020.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Auto #Captur #E-TECH #Renault #Technology #trends

