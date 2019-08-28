Renault Triber, sub-Rs 5 lakh, 7-seater vehicle, launched; check out on-road price details

French carmaker Renault has launched the Triber, a compact multi-purpose vehicle, at a starting price of Rs 4.95 lakh (RXE variant, ex-showroom).

The car will be offered in four variants. The RXL is priced at Rs 5.49 lakh, RXT at Rs 5.99 lakh and top-end RXZ at Rs 6.49 lakh. This would translate to an on-road price range of about Rs 5.75 lakh for the base variant to roughly Rs 7.5 lakh for the top variant.

This is the first sub-four meter car by the company in almost four years. The last compact car it launched was the Kwid, which remains its best-selling car in India.

Triber is the Renault's fifth model in India and comes nearly two years after the launch of its last product, the Captur SUV.

Also check out: Renault Triber price, engine, features, booking, variants, launch details

The Triber is positioned as a people carrier that has been developed with substantial inputs from Renault's Indian engineers. The vehicle is not available anywhere else and India will be the first to have it.

Based on the Kwid platform, the Triber does not have any competitor with the exception of the Datsun Go+. Datsun is a brand owned by Nissan, which is a partner company of Renault. The latter is able to price the Triber competitively because of the vehicle’s compact dimensions having length of under four meters.

Powertrain

The 1.0 litre, three cylinder petrol-driven engine powers the Triber to a peak power of 72 PS. Renault is offering only one engine with the Triber at the moment and is not offering any diesel variant.

The Triber has an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.5 kmpl. Renault claims that the Triber can comfortably accommodate one to seven people with ultra-modularity and unique luggage-space flexibility in under four meters.

Seating configuration

The car offers a total of more than 100 different seat-configurations and industry first EASYFIX seats. The boot volume can thus be adjusted to 84 litre (seven-seater configuration), 320 litre (six-seater configuration) and 625 litre (five-seater configuration).

The vehicle offers sliding, reclinable, foldable and tumble second-row seats along with large door opening angles (74 degree on rear doors), which provide the best level ingress and egress of its segment. The third row can be removed completely or dropped down to create additional space.

Renault claims that all rows are equally comfortable, with 12V charging sockets and air-conditioning for all passengers. Even tall passengers can comfortably sit in the two independent third-row seats, which provide best-in-class roof height (834 mm) and include armrests fitted into the body panels.

Interior electronics

The Triber features an eight-inch touch screen that has the MediaNav Evolution connected multimedia system. With its smartphone replication feature, it is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and their numerous driving and entertainment apps. The multimedia system also allows videos to be played through USB plug in.

Comfort and safety

The hands-free card doors can be opened and closed and the engine started with a smart start stop button, without making any physical contact with the key. The sensors in the card mean that the doors can be locked and unlocked without having to take the card out of a pocket or bag or pressing a button. The hands-free system includes an auto-lock function when drivers walk away from the vehicle.