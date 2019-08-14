Renault confirms it will launch the Triber in India on August 28

After being globally unveiled on June 19, Renault is gearing up to launch its latest offering in the MPV segment in India on August 28. The French company will begin accepting orders on August 17, with a token booking amount of Rs 11,000.

Renault has already begun dispatching the Triber across various dealerships in India. It is marketing the Triber as a modular car that is versatile and spacious. The Triber is built on a brand-new platform.

The Triber has a wheelbase of 2636mm, which has helped Renault accommodate the third row of seats with a modular seating arrangement. Its wheelbase is also longer than all other premium hatchbacks, which gives the Triber 625 litres of boot space in a 5-seater configuration.

Renault has equipped the Triber with a 1.0-litre Energy Dual VVT 3-cylinder petrol engine which makes 72PS of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with an Easy-R AMT available as an option.

The MPV also gets a 7.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, keyless entry with push-button stop/start and cooled armrest storage, among others.

It also gets dedicated pillar-mounted AC for the second and third-row passengers. Safety features on offer include four airbags, ABS with EBD and a rear parking sensor with camera.